Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with U.S. mediation - source

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qatar will need help from the United States to persuade Doha's natural gas customers to reroute some supplies to Europe in case a Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian deliveries to the continent, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The issue will be discussed at talks in Washington next week between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President Joe Biden, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)

