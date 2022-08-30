US Markets

Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments

Contributors
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla'; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular