Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla'; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.