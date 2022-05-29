World Markets

Qatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

Contributors
Andrew Milles Reuters
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Qatar's gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5% in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

Adds that the governor was citing international organisations' forecasts

DOHA, May 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5% in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

Al-Thani was citing forecasts from international organisations.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar's GDP would grow 3.2% in 2022, from 1.6% in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery.

(Reporting by Andrew Milles and Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Mark Potter)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular