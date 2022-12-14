Qatar central bank follows Fed to lift rates by 50 bps

December 14, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Yomna Ehab and Mahmoud Mourad for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it will increase its interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate hike.

The Central Bank of Qatar will raise its deposit, lending and repo rates by 50 basis points to 5%, 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively, effective Thursday, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese)

