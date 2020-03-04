Qatar central bank cuts deposit rates by 50 bps

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NASEEM ZEITOON

Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting deposit rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.5%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency policy rate cut.

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting deposit rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.5%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency policy rate cut.

It also cut the repo rate by 50 bps to 1.5% and lending rates by 75 bps to 3.5%.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut key interest rates on Tuesday, tracking an emergency move taken by the Fed to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More