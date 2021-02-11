Qatar Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

(RTTNews) - The Qatar Ministry of Public Health has authorized the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Qatar has secured access to COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a supply agreement announced on October 26, 2020.

Moderna said it has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore.

Moderna noted that it is also working with additional health agencies and with the World Health Organization on the authorization of its vaccine in respective jurisdictions.

In December 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.

