Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Qatari Ministry of Health approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it said on Sunday.

In November, Gulf states Bahrain and Saudi Arabia approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children in the same age category.

