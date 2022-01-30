Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Qatari Ministry of Health approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it said on Sunday.

In November, Gulf states Bahrain and Saudi Arabia approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children in the same age category.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by David Evans)

