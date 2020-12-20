Qatar approves Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use -QNA news agency

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE on Monday.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Peter Cooney)

