US Markets
MRNA

Qatar approves emergency use for Moderna covid-19 vaccine - Tweet

Contributors
Omar Fahmy Reuters
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Qatari health ministry issued an emergency use authorization on Wednesday for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in a tweet.

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Qatari health ministry issued an emergency use authorization on Wednesday for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in a tweet.

Moderna's MRNA.O vaccine is the second vaccine that gets approved to be used in Qatar.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters