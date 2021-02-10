Qatar approves emergency use for Moderna covid-19 vaccine - Tweet

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Qatari health ministry issued an emergency use authorization on Wednesday for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in a tweet.

Moderna's MRNA.O vaccine is the second vaccine that gets approved to be used in Qatar.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.