Qatar announces biggest budget in five years, expects smaller surplus

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar announced a 2020 budget of 210.5 billion Qatar riyals ($58 billion) on Monday, up 1.9% from 2019 and the highest spending in the past five fiscal years.

"The 2020 budget is designed to achieve efficiency in the current expenditure while maintaining the allocations required for the completion of major approved projects," the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Revenues in 2020 are expected to stay unchanged at 211 billion riyals, based on an oil price assumption of $55 per barrel.

As a result, the Gulf Arab country expects a surplus of 500 million riyals next year compared with a surplus of 4.4 billion riyals this year, it said.

Qatar’s economy was hit hard in the first months of a boycott imposed on Doha by neighbouring countries in mid-2017 in a row over security issues.

But it has used some of its vast financial reserves to protect its banks and boost economic growth.

For next year, the gas-rich state plans to spend 90 billion riyals on major projects, a 0.6% increase, with infrastructure accounting for the largest part of project spending.

It plans to award new projects worth 11.5 billion riyals next year, the statement said.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

