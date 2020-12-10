Qatar announces $53 bln budget for 2021, expects $9.5 bln deficit

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar announced a 2021 budget of 194.7 billion riyals ($53.47 billion) on Thursday and is expecting a deficit of 34.6 billion riyals ($9.50 billion) next year.

The Gulf Arab country expects revenues of 160.1 billion riyals next year, based on an average oil price of $40 per barrel, the ministry of finance said.

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

