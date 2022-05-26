Companies
AIR

Qatar airways welcomes speedy trial against Airbus - statement

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Qatar Airways said on Thursday it was pleased with a British judge's decision to grant it a relatively quick trial against Airbus in a row over jetliner safety.

May 26 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Thursday it was pleased with a British judge's decision to grant it a relatively quick trial against Airbus AIR.PA in a row over jetliner safety.

"We entered into this process to secure an expedited trial and early disclosure from Airbus that will give us an insight into the true nature of surface degradation affecting the A350s," the gulf carrier said in a statement.

"We will finally be able assess the cause of the damage to our aircraft and the expedited trial will provide a swift resolution of this unprecedented dispute," it added.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular