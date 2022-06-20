Qatar Airways warns industry 2050 net zero target challenging for airlines to meet

Adds details, quote

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways' chief executive said on Monday the industry's net-zero 2050 target, which was set last year, would be difficult for airlines to achieve.

It is going to be "very challenging", Akbar Al Baker told a press conference at the International Air Transport Associations (IATA) annual meeting of airline chiefs in Doha.

He said other stakeholders in the industry, including engine makers and oil companies, would need to contribute to the goal.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

