Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new $1.3 bln Rwandan international airport- Rwanda Development Board

Clement Uwiringiyinana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Qatar Airways had agreed to take a 60% stake in a new Rwandan international airport, which is valued at $1.3 billion, the state-run Rwanda Development Board said on twitter on Monday.

The board said the first phase of the airport was being redesigned to accommodate 7 million passengers per year, with a second phase for 14 million passengers a year expected to start by 2032.

