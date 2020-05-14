Commodities

Qatar Airways to slash nearly 20% of its workforce -CEO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ibrahem Alomari

Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East's biggest carriers, will lay off close to 20% of its workforce after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand, its chief executive has told the BBC.

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East's biggest carriers, will lay off close to 20% of its workforce after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand, its chief executive has told the BBC.

"Unfortunately, we will have to cut nearly 20% of our workforce," Akbar al-Baker said in a television interview posted by a BBC reporter on Twitter on Wednesday.

Baker said it was a "very hard decision" but that the state-owned airline had "no other alternative".

Reuters reported on May 5 that Qatar Airways was to make a "substantial number of jobs redundant" including cabin crew, citing an internal email.

Qatar Airways Group, which counts the airline among its assets, had 46,684 employees at the end of its last reported financial year in March 2019.

Baker told Reuters in March that the airline was burning through cash and would eventually seek government aid.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular