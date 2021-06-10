Commodities

Qatar Airways to resume flying UK and Irish citizens to London starting Friday

Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ibrahem Alomari

Qatar Airways wrote in a tweet on Thursday that it would resume flying British and Irish nationals and UK residents to London from Qatar and across their network starting on Friday.

CAIRO - June 10 (Reuters)

The Qatari flag carrier said "all arrivals will be subject to quarantine requirements".

Jon Wilks, the British ambassador to Qatar, wrote in a tweet that Qatar Airways will resume direct passenger flights to London's Heathrow Airport and Edinburgh Airport for British, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK.

