Companies
BA

Qatar Airways to order up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX -source

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Tim Hepher Reuters
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Qatar Airways is set to place a provisional order for up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets as part of a potential 100-plane, $30-billion-plus package to be signed in Washington on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is set to place a provisional order for up to 50 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets as part of a potential 100-plane, $30-billion-plus package to be signed in Washington on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The unexpected addition of at least 25 of the jets, with options for another 25, comes days after Airbus AIR.PA revoked an order for 50 A321neo jets as part of a contractual and safety dispute involving a different model.

Qatar Airways is also expected to place a launch order for 34 Boeing 777X freighters, plus options for another 16, on the sidelines of a visit to the White House by the Gulf state's emir. It will also place an order for two current-generation 777F freighters.

Boeing and Qatar Airways declined comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson, Editing by Chris Sanders)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular