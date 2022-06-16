Qatar Airways swings to annual profit

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways on Thursday reported an annual profit 5.6 billion Qatar riyals ($1.54 billion), compared to a loss of 14.8 billion riyals in the previous year.

The airline made 52.3 billion riyals in revenue in the year to March 31, compared to 29.4 billion riyals a year ago, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Mark Potter)

