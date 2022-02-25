Qatar Airways seeks Airbus damages over cancelled A321 jet

Companies
Qatar Airways is seeking damages from Airbus over the planemaker's decision to revoke a contract for 50 A321neo jets after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery of larger A350s in a row over surface flaws, according to a UK court filing.

The airline has told a UK court that the Airbus move will cause "severe disruption," prompting it to seek damages on top of $600 million A350 compensation that it is already seeking.

Qatar's claim on the A321neo emerged as Airbus was expected to launch its own counter-claim in the A350 dispute, details of which have not yet been made public. The two sides have been locked for months in a high-profile contractual and safety row.

