Qatar Airways says issued over $1.2 bln in refunds since March

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has issued over $1.2 billion in refunds to almost 600,000 passengers since March, the state-owned carrier said on Tuesday.

Aviation has been one of the industries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced airlines to ground fleets and cancel flights.

