Qatar Airways Places Record Boeing Order For Up To 210 Widebody Jets

May 14, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Qatar Airways has announced a landmark deal with Boeing (BA) to purchase up to 210 widebody jets, marking the largest widebody order in Boeing's history and the airline's biggest to date.

The agreement includes 130 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliners and 30 advanced 777-9 aircraft, with options for 50 additional widebody planes. Ten of the Dreamliners were previously recorded under unidentified orders.

The strategic purchase supports an estimated 400,000 U.S. jobs and enhances Qatar Airways' fleet modernization and global expansion goals. The deal was formalized in the presence of U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and top executives from Boeing and Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer stated the order reflects the airline's commitment to sustainable growth, fleet efficiency, and superior passenger experience. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope noted the partnership underscores Boeing's role in shaping Qatar Airways' future fleet and global connectivity.

The airline currently operates over 150 Boeing aircraft and, with this order, is set to become the largest 787 Dreamliner operator in the Middle East.

Wednesday, BA closed at $204.72, up 0.64%, and is currently trading after hours at $206.10, gaining another 0.67% on the NYSE.

