Qatar Airways mulls up to 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus, Bloomberg News reports

March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in early talks with Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA to order up to 150 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qatar's national carrier is looking to purchase 100 to 150 aircraft to expand and renew its fleet, the report said.

The order will most likely be for the Airbus A350 or Boeing 777X models, the report added.

Boeing and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments. Qatar Airways could not be reached immediately.

