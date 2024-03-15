News & Insights

Qatar Airways mulls up to 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

March 15, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details from report in paragraphs 2-3

March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in early talks with Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA to order up to 150 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qatar's national carrier is looking to purchase 100 to 150 aircraft to expand and renew its fleet, the report said.

The order will most likely be for the Airbus A350 or Boeing 777X models, the report added.

Boeing and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments. Qatar Airways could not be reached immediately.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

