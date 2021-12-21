Markets

Qatar Airways Launches Legal Proceedings Against Airbus In U.K.

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Qatar Airways said that it has launched legal proceedings against Airbus in the High Court in London, following a dispute with Airbus regarding the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline noted that it currently has 21 A350 aircraft grounded by the condition and the legal proceedings have been commenced to ensure that Airbus will now address its legitimate concerns without further delay.

Qatar Airways strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of the condition to conclusively establish its full root cause.

