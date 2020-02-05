Qatar Airways in talks for a 49% stake in RwandAir - CEO

DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in talks to acquire a 49% stake in RwandAir, its chief executive said on Wednesday. It will take time to negotiate the purchase, Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;)) Keywords: QATAR AVIATION/RWANDAIR (URGENT)

