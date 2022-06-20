Qatar Airways CEO says freight demand will drop because of inflation

June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday that freight demand will drop because of inflation.

He added that airlines will not be able to absorb all rising costs, and some will have to be passed on to passengers.

There will soon be a downward pressure on air freight yields, Al Baker added.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Louise Heavens)

