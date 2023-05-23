News & Insights

Qatar Airways CEO doubts 2050 net-zero goal can be reached

May 23, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Andrew Mills for Reuters ->

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of Qatar Airways voiced scepticism on Tuesday over an aviation industry target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, citing inadequate capacity for sustainable aviation fuel and alternative hydrogen technology that remains in its infancy.

"I don't think that we will be able to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Everybody's talking about it but let us be realistic," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

