Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus AIR.PA said in a court document released on Thursday.

Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up in a dispute on a separate jet. But Qatar Airways rejected the request on the grounds that the Boeing deal had now "expired", Airbus said in a UK court filing.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment. Boeing declined to comment on discussions with airline customers.

