CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qatar airways and Airbus has reached an amicable settlement in the legal dispute over A350 surface degradation and the grounding of A350 aircraft, Qatar Airways said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writitng by Alaa Swilam Editing by David Goodman )

