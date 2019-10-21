Qantas, Virgin Australia get slots at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX were awarded one slot each to operate flights at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to a draft decision by Australia's International Air Services Commission (IASC).

Haneda Airport, which is closer to central Tokyo than Narita airport, has a limited number of slots and pinned the two Australian carriers up against each other for the lucrative slots.

A final decision by IASC will come sometime after it closes a submission deadline on Oct. 24 about its draft call, according to its statement issued on Monday.

Deep-pocketed Qantas had applied for both available slots at Haneda, while Virgin applied for just the one.

The financially stretched carrier Virgin Australia, which is trying to raise debt to fund the full takeover of its frequent flyer program, said in an emailed statement it plans to use its allocated slot to operate a daily service between Brisbane and Haneda from March next year.

The airline, however, did not announce where the aircraft will come from. Last month, Virgin's Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah declined to rule out cutting flights to Hong Kong as part of its route and fleet review.

Australia's competition regulator earlier this month had backed Virgin's application for a slot, citing competition concerns if Qantas were to get both.

The draft decision comes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games set to begin next summer.

IASC, in its draft, said the Japanese government released 100 extra aircraft arrivals and departures per day at Haneda, aimed solely at international flights.

Qantas was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

