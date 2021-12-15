Companies
Qantas to switch domestic fleet to Airbus from Boeing

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it had chosen Airbus SE as the preferred supplier for 40 firm commitments and 94 purchase options to replace its domestic fleet in a switch from Boeing Co.

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Thursday it had chosen Airbus SE AIR.PA as the preferred supplier for 40 firm commitments and 94 purchase options to replace its domestic fleet in a switch from Boeing Co BA.N.

The airline had been in talks with Airbus, Boeing and Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA over the multi-billion dollar purchase of more than 100 narrowbody planes to replace ageing 75 737s and 20 717s.

It said subject to final board approval, an order was expected by June 2022, the end of its current financial year.

Deliveries would start in mid-2023 and continue over the next 10 years, the airline said.

