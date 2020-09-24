Qantas To Sell Fully Stocked Bar Carts From Recently Retired 747 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) announced its plan to sell fully stocked bar carts from recently retired 747 aircraft to the Australian public.

The bar carts were removed from the airline's 747 aircraft before they were flown to the Californian desert. The company retired the jumbo jet six months early in July as part of its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company offers 1000 Qantas 747 galley carts stocked with a range of items from champagne and Australian red and white wine to Tim Tams, PJs and an exclusive-to-Qantas First Class Sheridan throw.

The 747 half bar cart features a Qantas 747 half bar cart, 40 mini bottles white wine and 40 mini bottles of red wine & 1 bottle of Champagne from the Business class cellar. Further, it includes 2 Qantas Business Class amenity kit featuring ASPAR Travel Essentials, among others.

Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service, Phil Capps, said the airline wanted to offer up a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a physical piece of the 747 legacy, particularly at a time when travel was out of reach for many.

Capps said, "There has been huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia and Frequent Flyers have expressed keen interest to convert the bespoke inflight trolley into everything from lamp stands to storage units. The fact they come fully stocked with some of Qantas' most popular on-board service items will hopefully inspire some high-flying fun at home."

