Qantas to further review schedules as pilots extend strike action

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX on Monday said it will work to put together a contingency plan for Friday after the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) advised of a fresh three-day strike action this week by Network Aviation pilots.

Qantas, the country's flag carrier, is currently embroiled in a pay-related dispute with its pilots at a subsidiary in Western Australia who have rejected a new enterprise deal three times.

The company said plans for Friday's industrial action will be finalised in the coming days.

The extension of industrial action by Network Aviation, which conducts charter operations for the resources sector, follows Qantas' announcement last week that it will pursue an "intractable bargaining application" to the commission after 18 months of unsuccessful negotiations.

Future hearing dates are likely to be confirmed soon, Qantas added.

"We have not worked away from negotiations. Given the impasse, we were left with no other choice but to ask the Fair Work Commission to arbitrate to bring this to a close," Network Aviation Chief Operating Officer Trevor Worgan said in a statement.

Qantas has readied longer-term contingency plans to protect its customers should the union continue with their strike action, Worgan added.

