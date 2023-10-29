Qantas to fight regulator over cancelled flights tickets sale case

Adds Qantas statement details, case background, paragraphs 2-6

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Monday said it will defend itself against Australia's competition regulator's accusations that the flagship carrier sold tickets to thousands of flights after they were after they were cancelled.

Qantas said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) case, which accuses it of selling the tickets for flights for more than 48 hours after they were cancelled, does not constitute "fee for no service".

"We acknowledge there were delays ... but crucially, it does not equate to Qantas obtaining a 'fee for no service' because customers were reaccommodated on other flights as close as possible to their original time or offered a full refund," the airline said in a statement on its filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

The flag carrier has been reeling under legal and regulatory actions, as well as facing negative headlines over job cuts during the pandemic, resulting in growing scrutiny and investor calls for management overhaul.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.