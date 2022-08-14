Qantas to expand domestic freight fleet with six A321 jets

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Monday it would add six Airbus SE AIR.PA A321 converted freighters to its domestic fleet to replace five ageing Boeing Co BA.N 737s and expand capacity in light of a structural shift to online shopping.

The A321 freighters will be sourced from the open market and converted from carrying passengers to cargo subject to commercial negotiations, the airline said, adding the planes were expected to arrive between early 2024 and mid-2026.

