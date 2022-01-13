Commodities

Qantas to cut Q3 capacity by about a third as COVID-19 cases rise

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Qantas Airways Ltd has pared about a third of planned domestic and international capacity in the March quarter to better match travel demand after a rise in COVID-19 infections, it said on Thursday.

Domestic capacity will be 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels in Q3

Will provide more details on financial impact in late February

Makes no material changes to Q4 capacity

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX has pared about a third of planned domestic and international capacity in the March quarter to better match travel demand after a rise in COVID-19 infections, it said on Thursday.

The airline, which ends its financial year in June, said it would provide more details on the impact of the changes when it issues half-year results in late February.

Qantas has not made material capacity adjustments for the fourth quarter, it added.

The airline said it would run 70% of its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity in the third quarter, down from a prior forecast of 102%, at a time when Australia is reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases due to a runaway Omicron outbreak.

International capacity will fall to 20% of pre-COVID-19 levels from 30% due to tighter travel restrictions in countries including Japan, Indonesia and Thailand, Qantas added.

"We have the flexibility to add capacity back if demand improves earlier than expected, but 70% still represents a lot of domestic flying and it's a quantum improvement on the levels we faced only a few months ago," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

He said early bookings for the Easter holidays in April were promising for domestic and international flights.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

