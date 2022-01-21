Commodities

Qantas to cut more domestic capacity on Western Australia border opening delay

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Qantas Airways Ltd will cut domestic capacity by 10 more percentage points, to 60% of pre-pandemic levels, in the March quarter after the state of Western Australia indefinitely delayed opening its border, the carrier said on Friday.

Last week, the airline pared about a third of planned domestic and international capacity in the quarter, to better match demand after COVID-19 infections rose in other states.

Qantas, which ends its financial year in June, said it would provide more details on the impact of the changes in half-year results late next month.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

