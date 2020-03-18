Qantas to cease international flying, tells majority of workforce to take leave

Delays payment of dividend, execs to take no pay

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Thursday it would halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May and tell the majority of its 30,000 employees to take leave after Australia advised citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus.

It will also delay the payment of its dividend, worth A$201 million ($116.24 million), from April 9 until Sept. 1 and senior executives and the board will take a 100% pay cut until at least the end of the financial year, up from 30% earlier, joining the chairman and CEO in taking no pay.

"We're in a strong financial position right now, but our wages bill is more than A$4 billion a year," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement. "With the huge drop in revenue we're facing, we have to make difficult decisions to guarantee the future of the national carrier."

Qantas will cut its domestic capacity by 60% and two-thirds of its workforce will not be needed. To preserve as many jobs as possible over the longer term, it is telling staff to use their paid leave and offering other options like leave at half pay and advance leave, though it said leave without pay was inevitable for some employees.

The airline said it is also talking to partners like Australian retailer Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX, which has seen a surge in sales due to panic buying from consumers worried about the coronavirus, about temporary job opportunities for Qantas employees.

Qantas said some ad hoc international flights were possible during the period where it is halting scheduled flights, with it in talks with the government about continuing some strategic links. It added essential domestic, regional and freight connections will be maintained as much as possible.

($1 = 1.7292 Australian dollars)

