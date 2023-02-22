Qantas swings to first-half profit, announces buyback plans

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX returned to profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023 and declared a A$500 million ($340.30 million) share buyback plan on Thursday, as demand for air travel rebounded strongly despite higher fares.

The airline posted an underlying profit before tax of A$1.43 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared with a loss of A$1.28 billion made last year.

($1 = 1.4693 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.