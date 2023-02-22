Commodities

Qantas swings to first-half profit, announces buyback plans

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

February 22, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX returned to profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023 and declared a A$500 million ($340.30 million) share buyback plan on Thursday, as demand for air travel rebounded strongly despite higher fares.

The airline posted an underlying profit before tax of A$1.43 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared with a loss of A$1.28 billion made last year.

($1 = 1.4693 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.