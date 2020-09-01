Commodities

Qantas sells $370 mln of bonds to boost liquidity, replace maturing debt

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it had issued A$500 million ($369.90 million) of unsecured bonds with a coupon of 5.25% to help strengthen liquidity and replace maturing debt as it deals with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said in a statement that the 10-year issue was oversubscribed. The coupon rate is higher than its last pre-pandemic issuance of a A$425 million, 10-year bond with a coupon of 2.95% in November.

($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)

