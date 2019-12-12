Qantas selects Airbus as preferred supplier of planes for potential Sydney-London flights

Commodities

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had selected Airbus SE as the preferred supplier for up to 12 A350-1000 aircraft capable of the world's longest-ever commercial flights, from Sydney to London.

A final decision on whether to proceed with an order to allow for the first flights in the first half of 2023 is expected in March, the airline said in a statement. It remains subject to reaching a pay deal with pilots.

Boeing Co BA.N had proposed its rival 777-8 for the high-profile project.

