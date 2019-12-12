Qantas selects Airbus as preferred supplier of planes for potential Sydney-London flights

Airline could order up to 12 planes

Final decision expected in March

Qantas needs to reach pay deal with pilots

Adds CEO comments

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Friday it had selected Airbus SE AIR.PA as the preferred aircraft supplier for its Sydney to London service, with potential orders for up to 12 A350-1000s capable of the world's longest commercial flight.

A final decision on whether to proceed with an order to allow for the first flights in the first half of 2023 is expected in March, the airline said in a statement. It remains subject to reaching a pay deal with pilots.

Airbus will add an additional fuel tank and slightly increase the maximum takeoff weight of the A350-1000 to deliver the performance required for ultra-long haul routes, Qantas said.

Boeing Co BA.N had proposed its rival 777-8 for the high-profile project. Qantas also plans to use the A350s for other ultra-long haul routes such as Melbourne-London and Sydney-New York.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline had done a lot of work on the economics of the flights, which could last up to 21 hours, and the last gap was to make a deal with pilots that offered efficiency gains.

"We're offering promotions and an increase in pay but we’re asking for some flexibility in return, which will help lower our operating costs," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sam Holmes)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.