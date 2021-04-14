Qantas sees domestic business travel recovery 3 months behind leisure market

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX has seen domestic leisure travel rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but demand in the corporate travel market is lagging about three months behind, its chief executive said.

The airline plans to fly 80% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the quarter ending June 30, allowing it to generate cash for the first time in several quarters, Alan Joyce told a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

His comments were made in an interview recorded the previous day.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.