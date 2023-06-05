News & Insights

Qantas sees air fares slipping off highs as capacity returns

June 05, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Air fares are moderating as capacity returns to the global airline network after the pandemic, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Monday.

Airlines have been enjoying high air fares globally as travel rebounds faster than expected.

Joyce said Qantas QAN.AX expects to restore its international network to 100% of pre-COVID-19 capacity by next March with domestic operations reaching 115% next year.

