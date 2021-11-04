Qantas Says On Track To Deliver A$1 Bln Of Transformation By FY23

(RTTNews) - Australian airline Qantas Group (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) said that it is on track to deliver A$1 billion of transformation by fiscal year 2023, with A$850 million realised by the end of the financial year. These are annual savings that flow straight to its bottom line, and are a foundation for its recovery as well as building long-term shareholder value.

At Annual General Meeting, the airline's chairman Richard Goyder said that the company is confident in its levels of liquidity, even more so with forward bookings flowing through; it will reach net debt target before the end of this financial year; and it is confident in hedging position as flying ramps up in the second half.

Goyder stated that the airline will provide a more detailed market update in December, when it has the benefit of a few more weeks of trading at higher levels of activity.

Goyder also said the airline is looking at an order of over 100 aircraft, delivered over 10 years from the end of 2023 onwards. Discussions with Airbus, Boeing and Embraer are well advanced, and Qantas expects to decide on preferred aircraft by the end of this calendar year.

