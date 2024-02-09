News & Insights

Qantas reviewing schedules, planning contingencies as pilots' strike continues

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 09, 2024

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Friday it is reviewing schedules and preparing contingency arrangements after pilots at its chartered flight unit planned to strike for two more days next week, continuing their demand for higher pay.

Qantas, the country's flag carrier, had earlier said it would head to the Fair Work Commission to seek arbitration over the dispute and will be meeting with the commission later in the day.

The pilots at Network Aviation, which conducts charter flights from mines in Western Australia, will stop work on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 as per the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP).

"We are reviewing schedules and planning contingencies to make sure our customers can get where they need to go on Wednesday," Qantas said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Network Aviation pilots are represented by three major worker unions, of which the AFAP notified Qantas of the planned strikes next week.

Network Aviation said on Monday it would make an "intractable bargaining application" to the Commission after 18 months of failed negotiations.

The Network Aviation pilots had stopped work on Thursday as well, forcing Qantas to cancel 35 return flights.

