Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Friday it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, compared to around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down.

"Travel demand and confidence levels are high," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a speech at the airline's annual meeting.

The airline said it would provide a more detailed update to the market next month.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

