Commodities

Qantas raises $940 mln in institutional share placement

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it has raised A$1.36 billion ($940 million) by issuing shares to institutional investors.

June 26 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Friday it has raised A$1.36 billion ($940 million) by issuing shares to institutional investors.

The institutional placement was part of a sweeping three-year cost-savings plan announced by Qantas on Thursday to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which includes axing at least 20% of its workforce and putting planes into storage.

Qantas said about 94% of shares had been placed with existing shareholders.

"The fact that there was significant demand for this offer shows clear support for our recovery plan and confidence in the fundamentals of this business," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.

Qantas also plans to raise up to another A$500 million through a share purchase plan.

($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular