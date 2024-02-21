News & Insights

Qantas profit plunges 13% in first half; announces $262 mln additional buyback

February 21, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday posted an 12.8% fall in first-half profit and announced an additional on-market buy-back of up to A$400 million.

The airline posted an underlying profit before tax of A$1.25 billion ($785.88 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.43 billion reported a year earlier.

That missed a consensus estimate of A$1.26 billion, according to Jefferies.

($1 = 1.5270 Australian dollars)

