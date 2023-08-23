News & Insights

Qantas posts record annual earnings on resilient travel demand

August 23, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX posted a significant turnaround in its profit on Thursday, underpinned by a continued strong rebound in travel demand, while announcing a share buyback of A$500 million.

The airline posted an annual underlying profit before tax of A$2.47 billion ($1.60 billion) for the year ended June 30, compared to a loss of A$1.86 billion a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a profit of A$2.45 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 1.5437 Australian dollars)

