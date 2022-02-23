Qantas posts deeper H1 loss but says outlook improving

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday posted a steeper A$1.28 billion ($925.57 million) first-half underlying loss before tax during a period hard-hit by domestic and international border closures but said the outlook was improving as restrictions eased.

The underlying loss before tax in the six months ended Dec. 31, the airline's most closely watched financial measure, was bigger than a A$1.03 billion loss a year earlier.

The airline also reported a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$245 million, slightly better than its December forecast of a A$250 million to A$300 million loss.

